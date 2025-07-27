Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

How We Grow Up: The surprising science of adolescence

By Jeremy Rees
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Today’s teens have turned inwards and socialise more online, with profound effects for them and society. Photo / Getty Images

Today’s teens have turned inwards and socialise more online, with profound effects for them and society. Photo / Getty Images

Review by Jeremy Rees

Adolescents can be worrisome to parents, but recently they have been especially worrying for society. Covid may have disrupted their social development. Is social media destroying their relationships? One of the biggest hits on Netflix this year has been Adolescence, about why a 13-year-old boy kills a classmate.

In How , Matt Richtel tries to explain the adolescent mind (it’s complex) and decide whether adolescents have it worse now than previously (yes, in some ways).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save