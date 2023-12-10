Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

How are we cooking? Mostly local, if cookbook sales are any indication

By Mark Broatch
3 mins to read
Philippa Cameron's Winter Warmers, Nagi ­Maehashi’s RecipeTin Eats: Dinner and Jamie Oliver's One. Photos / Getty Images & Supplied

Philippa Cameron's Winter Warmers, Nagi ­Maehashi’s RecipeTin Eats: Dinner and Jamie Oliver's One. Photos / Getty Images & Supplied

How are we cooking? Well, mostly local, if cookbook sales are any indication – 14 of the top 20 cookbooks for the year are from New Zealand – but No 1 was Australian, Nagi ­Maehashi’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener