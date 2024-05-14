Advertisement
From plantations to whaling ships: The untold stories of escaped slaves in NZ

4 mins to read
New York singer Vienna Carroll found a grave marker for a Virginian slave in Mangōnui, and later dedicated a ceremony to celebrating his life. Photo / Supplied

There’s no hiding place down here,

There’s no hiding place down here,

Oh I ran to the rock to hide my face

The rock cried out, “No hiding place”

No hiding place down there.

As

