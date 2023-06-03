Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Culture

How Matu Ngaropo survived and thrived as George Washington in Hamilton musical

Russell Baillie
By
5 mins to read
Matu Ngaropo in the George Washington costume he’s worn in Hamilton for nearly 700 performances. Photo / Daniel Boud

Matu Ngaropo in the George Washington costume he’s worn in Hamilton for nearly 700 performances. Photo / Daniel Boud

If you play George Washington in Hamilton, you are the wise warrior figure. The soldier on his way to becoming a statesman and POTUS No 1. The commanding officer and mentor to the guy with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener