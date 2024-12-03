Advertisement
New Zealand

From Coldplay to heavy metal: What your playlist says about you

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read
When it comes to lyrical complexity, the most intelligent band out there is Black Sabbath. Photo / Getty Images

With more than 500 of these columns behind me, I suppose I could curate a bunch of my favourites and publish them as a collection. But what to call it? If I had written more columns about smooching, maybe I could call it “Sex and drugs and rock ’n’ roll”.

