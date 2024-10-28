Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

The surprising psychology of kids on Halloween

By Marc Wilson
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
In 2023, Americans spent $4 billion on costumes and the same again on confectionary.

In 2023, Americans spent $4 billion on costumes and the same again on confectionary.

I’ve got my tickets for the local horror and science fiction movie festival that runs every Halloween. Even splashed out on a fan badge because it works out cheaper. The first time we went was out of curiosity, to see Anna and the Apocalypse – a Scottish zombie musical. It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener