For the birds: How an iwi-led initiative is aiming for a pest-free haven by 2025

Sandy MacIntyre
New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read

Buy-in: Work to eradicate predators on Aotea and outlying islands is uniting locals and tapping into indigenous knowledge that the World Bank highlights as vital for sustaining communities and adapting to climate change challenges. Photo / Shaun Lee

An iwi-led pest eradication programme on Aotea Great Barrier Island is bringing environmental gains, encouraging mana whenua to return home and delivering wider benefits.

The woman driving a flat-bottom boat across Māhuki Bay in the outer Hauraki Gulf is a study in concentration. She moors alongside another vessel, expertly launches

