Special investigation: What tourist levies are really being spent on

George Driver
New Zealand Listener·
18 mins to read

A visitor levy intended to fund services that overseas visitors use and conservation projects has become a cash cow for the government, with little money spent on tourism infrastructure. Photo / Getty Images. Image / Listener

It could be a billboard shot promoting New Zealand’s adventure capital, were it not for the green tinge of treated sewage. The panorama from the banks of the Shotover River ticks most of the boxes – the snow-capped cone of Coronet Peak, the Crown Range, the jagged ridge of the

Clean, green at risk

Save