First landings: Archaeologist Atholl Anderson returns to Ngāi Tahu tales

‘It came first, as in a dream, to those bemused ‘on-lookers’, 57 men in four double waka who stared at the Endeavour as she ghosted past Kaikōura in February 1770.”

That first spectral encounter, as described in archaeologist Atholl Anderson’s newly revised The Welcome of Strangers, will be repeated three years later, when the HMS Resolution enters Tamatea (Dusky Sound), bringing “sensations and experiences of a different world to those few Māori who met the first of the ship people”.

At 82, Atholl Anderson (Kāi Tahu) has spent most of his career delving into those sensations and experiences, applying his archaeological and ethnographic skills to tease out the movement of people at the edges of cultural, social and economic change.

“I‘m interested in the margins of cultural history,” he says at his home in Blenheim. “When, where and how margins are set between groups and societies.”

In The Welcome of Stranger, Atholl Anderson Professor Anderson traces the origins of early Waitaha and Kāti Māmoe, and the later migrations, conflicts and settlements of the hapū who became Ngāi Tahu. Image / Supplied

The Welcome of Strangers is an updated version of his 1998 book of the same name with more photographs, an opening chapter on tribal history and more recent research on Ngāi Tahu (or Kāi Tahu) whakapapa. The title is from a comment in 1847 by explorer Thomas ­Brunner who, on reaching a village on the West Coast, “received the welcome of strangers in a bountiful supply of fern-root, preserved wekas, and fish”.

It is a comprehensive story of Māori migration into and down through Te Waipounamu (South Island) up to the early 1860s. It tells of the arrival of small groups and hapū, not as an orderly line of succession, but as a broader southern shift beginning with Rapuwai in the early 14th century, less as a coherent iwi, Anderson writes, than as part of a general movement of people from Taranaki, including Waitaha, Ngāti Tūmatakōkiri and Ngāti Wairaki.

By about the 15th century, people from Ngāti Ira, Ngāi Tara and Rangitāne originally from the East Coast of New Zealand were beginning to cross Raukawa Moana (Cook Strait). By the late 15th century, groups of Ngāti Māmoe (from Hawke’s Bay) were moving into Te Waipounamu. Ngāi Tahu, descendants of Tahu Pōtiki of Hawke’s Bay, began arriving between the 16th and 18th centuries.

For these later arrivals, it was a challenging environment. Despite promises from earlier peoples of a “food-abounding island”, the protein-rich bounty of flightless birds – moa, giant geese, adzebill – had largely succumbed to hunting and fire. And the Little Ice Age of 1400-1800 had moved the cultivation boundary for kūmara further north.

Unlike on Te-Ika-a-Māui (North Island), survival now demanded a hunting-gathering way of life dispersed across a vast land – at 140,000 sq km, the Ngāi Tahu takiwā (territory) is eight times the size of the Hawai‘ian islands, the next largest Polynesian archipelago. This resulted in a highly mobile society, regularly traversing a network of trails across the land.

It is a story of social change and adaption, but is it also personal? In his acknowledgements, Anderson includes those who welcomed him back to the Murihiku whānau in Southland “from which my ancestors departed for Taranaki a century earlier”. But only in a caption near the end of the book does he identify Jane, his grandmother and the great-granddaughter of Wharetutu, who lived in the mixed-race settlement on Whenua Hou (Codfish Island, west of Stewart Island) in the 1820s with Scottish sealer George Newton.

The personal pronoun stops there.

“I think it is my personality or my training,” he says. “I feel reticent about being in the picture.”

Atholl Anderson, CNZM and recipient of the Prime Minister’s Award for Literary Achievement for Non-Fiction in 2016, spent his first two years in his maternal grandmother’s home in Hāwera, Taranaki. From there, the family left, first for Lower Hutt, then Dunedin.

His mother knew about her Ngāi Tahu roots, “but she didn’t tell us until we were teenagers. We knew my grandmother had Māori connections, but when it’s your grandmother, it seems so far in the past when you are a kid – it’s almost medieval history. We used to visit two old ladies who lived out at Warrington Beach [north of Dunedin] and apparently they were relatives on the Māori side, but I didn’t know at the time – they were just two funny old ladies who lived behind a big macrocarpa hedge.”

An 1846 watercolour by William Fox of guide, Kehu, snaring a weka. Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library

Gripped by history

As a child, Anderson felt history was something that happened somewhere else. At Dunedin’s Pine Hill School, he was gripped by This Business of Exploring by US naturalist Roy Chapman Andrews, about hunting for dinosaurs in the Gobi Desert. “I was absolutely taken with it.”

Later in Nelson, studying history at Nelson College, “The syllabus was all Tudor history, the Reformation – I don’t recall having any New Zealand history.”

He completed a BA and MA in geography from the University of Canterbury, then taught for three years before returning to university to study towards an MA in archaeology at Otago.

This was the time of “new archaeology”, using economic and ecological methodologies to identify the forces driving social development. “The old archaeology was digging holes and determining what was there. The new archaeology was about how many of this, how many of that, and what does this tell us?”

A Commonwealth Scholarship took him to Cambridge University where he was part of a project looking at the prehistoric origins of agriculture. In Sweden, he again gravitated to the margins, tracking the encounter between coastal agrarian peoples and the hunter ancestors of the Sámi about 5000 years ago.

“So, I was going to the edge, right where agriculture stopped.”

In 1993, after a 17-year tenure at the University of Otago, eventually as professor and head of anthropology, he took up the research chair in prehistory at the Australian National University, researching the colonisation of oceanic islands across the Pacific and Indian oceans. The research, resulting in the award-winning Tangata Whenua (2014), co-authored with Aroha Harris and Dame Judith Binney, embraced archaeology, ecological change, economic systems and resource availability as well as seafaring (a keen sailor, Anderson still owns a Raven 26 keeler).

As an academic, you have to be able to point to evidence and the only evidence we have is the whakapapa.

In doing so, he challenged the accepted story that people came into the remote Pacific 3000 years ago, reached Tonga and Samoa in west Polynesia, then came into east Polynesia not long after.

“I never thought that was right. The differences in language, material culture – you would have to find the sites to convince me and the sites were never found.”

Without that evidence, he concluded settlement of east Polynesia, including the Cook Islands and Marquesas Islands began near the end of the first millennium, some 2000 years after people arrived in west Polynesia (and 200-300 years before reaching New Zealand).

He brings this ethno-historical analysis to this new edition, drawing on archaeology, historical ecology, oral traditions, land records, diaries, letters, early 20th-century histories and, unusually, whakapapa, the “fixed trellis of tradition”.

He points to the rush of tribal histories published in the 1940s and 50s. “They put the whakapapa in the appendices, and then they write the story, like a kind of novel.”

Anderson puts whakapapa at the core of his history. As he writes, the earliest oral traditions, including Māori writings, are primarily whakapapa “to which are attached fragments of history”. Divorced from verified whakapapa, he writes, narratives of migration are of “uncertain reliability”.

“Where I work as an academic,” he says now, “you have to be able to point to evidence and the only evidence we have is the whakapapa.”

Even more unusually, he anchors that whakapapa to a mythological tradition.

He includes the story of Te Waipounamu as Te Waka-o-Māui, with Rakiura (Stewart Island) as its anchor stone and Kaikōura as the thwart from which Māui strained to haul up his great catch, Te Ika-a-Māui.

Other myths reached deeper into southern topography, such as the celestial canoe Te Waka-o-Aoraki running aground, tilted up to the west with the crew standing petrified as the Southern Alps.

“Myth is the centre, in the end. We don’t think of ourselves through the details of our genealogy or our history – it is not the bare facts that give us our identity. We think of ourselves through what we have heard or say or believe about those things. It is part of the trellis.”

Christchurch and the Canterbury Plains with the Southern Alps covered in fresh snow.

Southern shift

Growing through this trellis is that constant movement of people across the island for settlement and seasonal sustenance. As Commissioner of Native Reserves Edmund Halswell wrote of the South Island in 1846, “On no part of its coasts is the native population stationary; they wander from one place to another without fixed habitation, though they frequently return to the same place.”

Anderson maps the mahinga kai ‒ places where food and other commodities were extracted or produced (he was an expert witness for claimants before the Wai-27 Treaty of Waitangi claim relating to mahinga kai). These included outlying kūmara gardens, eeling camps, fishing reefs, tītī colonies, shellfishing beds, birding trees, fern or tī kōuka patches, and places to collect pounamu, flint, red ochre and other materials. He describes the methods of fishing and harvesting, systems of exchange, the allocation and management of these resources along hapū lines.

The arrival of sealing ships, shore gangs and whalers brought new trading opportunities. Pigs and potatoes were introduced, as were tobacco, prayer books and infectious diseases.

At this early stage of contact, traditional social practices were respected, and the authority of high chiefs “was absolute”.

Ngāi Tahu fishing gear from Otago. Photo / Tūhura Otago Museum

But the pattern of Ngāi Tahu settlement began to change. Lifestyles became less mobile, and old structures of chiefly authority and beliefs were challenged. European domestic items and clothes began to be used; waka were fitted with square sails and sweeps. Tattooing declined; growing literacy sparked a new “culture of paper”.

By 1827, potatoes had replaced the distribution of kūmara south from Kaiapoi and the pre-eminent status of pounamu was lost to metal.

Colonial settlement

At this time of creeping change, Te ­Rauparaha, based on Kāpiti Island, turned his attention across Raukawa Moana. Between 1828 and 1831, Ngāti Toa and their allies swept down Te Waipounamu as far south as Banks Peninsula, ransacking the Kaikōura coast, razing the Ngāi Tahu stronghold at Kaiapoi and decimating Onawē Pā on Banks Peninsula.

Fleeing the devastation of the Ngāti Toa raids, the Ngāi Tahu political structure “toppled southward”.

By the time Ngāi Tahu slowly returned north to Akaroa and Kaiapoi, the processes of colonial settlement were under way. Land sales and the establishment of subsistence-scale reserves were pushing Māori to the edges of tribal land. Over the two decades to 1864, Ngāi Tahu were left with barely one acre out of every 1000 acres owned in 1840.

An 1866 lithograph of a group of Ngā Tahu at Ōtākou landing a haul of barracouta. Photo / University of Otago

The Welcome of Strangers is a remarkable story of dramatic change, survival and adaptability, a story, comprehensively illustrated, tracking the evolving story of Te Waipounamu from its earliest human encounters, told with a clarity and formidable research.

Seventeen years after his official retirement, Anderson is still involved in research on Whenua Hou and is co-authoring a book on Māori archaeology for Cambridge University Press.

In this country, he argues, such research needs protection. With the current financial strain on humanities departments in the universities, and the government’s decision to cut research grants from the Marsden Fund, “science is under threat, scholarship is under threat”. Still, he is hopeful that other iwi will now write their stories.

“If you think of Ngāi Tahu’s 85,000 membership, probably 70,000 are people like me who have only one or two lines of ancestry into Ngāi Tahu. This is the sort of thing we need – something that shows us where we are and where we have come from, that gives us what we haven’t received from our grandparents because our grandparents weren’t in the tribe the way some families are still deeply within the tribe.”

But for Anderson, there remains one lingering question. Why, within 100 years between the late-15th and late-16th centuries, did a suite of tribes sharing a common ancestral home on the East Coast – Ngāi Tahu Ngāti Mamoe, Rangitane, Ngāti Apa – cross the sea to settle in the South Island?

“They may have been very small units when they left, but they carried their ancestry down into the south, so something is happening around the 16th century in that area north-east of Tairāwhiti.”

The mystery of this population shift is echoed in Neil Pardington’s haunting image of Te Kaihīnaki, the distinctive stone spheres at Moeraki, Anderson’s pick for the cover of his new book.

“Because it faces east,” he says, “which is where Māori came from. The origin of all Māori was towards the sunrise.”

The Welcome of Strangers: A History of Southern Māori, by Atholl Anderson (Bridget Williams Books in association with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, $69.99), is available now.