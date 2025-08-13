Listener

First landings: Archaeologist Atholl Anderson returns to Ngāi Tahu tales

Atholl Anderson: Tracking cultural history. Photo / Sally Blundell

‘It came first, as in a dream, to those bemused ‘on-lookers’, 57 men in four double waka who stared at the Endeavour as she ghosted past Kaikōura in February 1770.”

That first spectral encounter, as described in archaeologist Atholl Anderson’s newly revised The Welcome of Strangers, will be repeated three

