Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Two shades of kākāpō: Why the rare birds come in two shades of green

By Veronika Meduna
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Conservation efforts aim to preserve as much diversity as possible, including the olive and moss green kākāpō colours. Photo / supplied

Conservation efforts aim to preserve as much diversity as possible, including the olive and moss green kākāpō colours. Photo / supplied

Kākāpō come in two shades of green: moss and olive.

The current 250-strong population of our flightless and sweet-smelling night parrot gains no obvious benefit from this, but researchers recently discovered that the colour switch was once a life saver.

They scoured the genome sequences of 168 birds, representing nearly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener