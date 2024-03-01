Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Curb the carbs: 4 easy, high-fat recipes from a nutritional scientist

5 mins to read
Nutritional scientist Jürgen Vormann’s high-fat, low-carb recipes. Photos / Supplied

Nutritional scientist Jürgen Vormann’s high-fat, low-carb recipes. Photos / Supplied

Nutritional scientist Jürgen Vormann’s high-fat, low-carb recipes can encourage weight loss, as long as you get the ratio right.

Braised Pork Tenderloin with Paprika

Serves 2

Braised Pork Tenderloin with Paprika Mushroom. Photo / Supplied
Braised Pork Tenderloin with Paprika Mushroom. Photo / Supplied
  • 200g pork tenderloin, sliced into roughly 4cm cubes
  • 3 tbsp coconut oil
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tbsp tomato purée
  • 400ml meat stock
  • 4 tsp butter
  • 400g button mushrooms, quartered
  • 100g cream
  • ½ tsp dried thyme
  • 1 tsp mild paprika
  • freshly grated nutmeg
  • salt and pepper

Generously season the pork tenderloin with salt and pepper.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener