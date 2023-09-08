Home / The Listener / Health
Listener

Weight-loss guru’s experiment: From junk food to ketogenic diet

16 minutes to read
By Nicky Pellegrino

In 2020, Michael Mosley did something out of character: he started eating junk food. Mosley is a UK-based science communicator who has authored a shelf-load of weight-loss books, starting about a decade ago with The which introduced the wider world to the concept of intermittent fasting.

