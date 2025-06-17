Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Air of uncertainty: The contentious Waikato waste-to-energy plan

By Andrea Graves
New Zealand Listener·
13 mins to read

Part I: A bid to incinerate tonnes of waste is billed as better than burying it, but doubts about highly toxic fallout worry neighbours including a nearby dairy factory.

We make too much rubbish. Last year, 566kg per person went to municipal landfills. So, some say, burn it. Waste-to-energy incineration generates heat and electricity, too. It’s done in many countries, and an application for consent to build such an incinerator in Te Awamutu will soon be considered. If approved,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Floc with nowhere to go?

Hardly compliant

Save

Latest from The Listener