Air of uncertainty: Shouldn’t we just make less rubbish?

By Andrea Graves
Mint Innovation’s Sydney plant recovers copper and gold from printed circuit boards. Photo / Mint Innovation

A bid to incinerate tonnes of waste is billed as better than burying it, but doubts about highly toxic fallout worry neighbours including a nearby dairy factory. In Part II of Air of uncertainty, Andrea Graves asks, ‘shouldn’t we just create less waste?’

Squabbling over whether landfill or incineration

