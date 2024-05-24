Advertisement
Life

Wholesome & healthy: Fast dinner ideas for families

By Sarah Pound
5 mins to read
Australian nutritionist Sarah Pound’s new book highlights her passion for food that’s wholesome and healthy. Photos / Supplied

Zesty lemon chicken with olive salsa

Serves 4

Zesty Lemon Chicken with Olive Salsa. Photo / Supplied
  • 3 tbsp plain flour
  • ½ tsp salt flakes
  • 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 chicken thighs, skin on, bone in
  • 4 chicken drumsticks
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 onions, finely diced
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 125ml (½ cup) dry white wine
  • 250ml (1 cup) chicken stock
  • finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons
  • 2 bay leaves

OLIVE SALSA

  • 1 cup almonds, roughly chopped
  • 80g pitted green olives, chopped
  • 1 large handful of parsley, finely chopped
  • 1 large handful oregano, leaves picked and finely chopped
  • 2 long green chillies, sliced
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 160°C (fan-forced).

In a shallow dish, combine the flour, salt and pepper. Dredge the chicken thighs and drumsticks in the flour

