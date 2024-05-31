Think salads are only for summer? Think again with these hearty recipes

Photos / Supplied

Food stylist Kathy Kordalis goes well beyond green leaves and tomatoes in her collection.

This salad is packed with nourishing elements that I could eat every day for lunch or dinner. It is definitely one of those dishes that you can make on a Sunday for your prep-ahead lunches. It travels well, and the miso ginger dressing is all it needs for a toasty, savoury and fresh finish.

Miso Brown Rice Salad with Tofu & Ginger Dressing

Serves 2 / Prep time: approx. 30 minutes /

Cooking time: 25-30 mins at 200C fan

Miso Brown Rice Salad. Photo / Supplied

250g brown sushi rice, cooked according to package instructions

200g edamame beans

100g radishes, sliced

2 golden beetroot, grated

handful of coriander

pinch of dried chilli flakes

GINGER DRESSING

thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, grated

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

3 tbsp white miso

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp sesame oil

TOFU

300g pack tofu

thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, grated

60ml soy sauce

2 tbsp white miso

2 tbsp honey

pinch of dried chilli flakes

1 tbsp cornflour

First, make the dressing. Mix together all the ingredients and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan bake.

Wrap the tofu in paper towels or a kitchen towel and place on a baking sheet. Weigh down with something heavy, like a frying pan and let it sit for 10 minutes. Unpack and unwrap tofu, then transfer to a cutting board and cut into 5-cm cubes.

Whisk together the ginger, soy sauce, white miso, honey and chilli flakes. Add the tofu and gently toss to coat. Sprinkle cornflour over it all and mix until incorporated. Leave to sit for 10 minutes.

Remove the tofu from the marinade and spread the cubes out on a baking sheet lined with baking paper. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, turning halfway through, until golden brown and a thin crust forms.

Divide the rice between 2 plates, then top with edamame, sliced radishes, beetroot and roasted tofu.

Drizzle with the dressing and finish with coriander and dried chilli flakes.





Avocado & Kale Grain Bowl with Tahini-Coriander Dressing

These bowls can be prepared ahead for either a light lunch at home or work meals for the week. Pouches of ready-cooked mixed grains with extra seasonings added can be bought from most supermarkets.

Serves 2 / Prep time: about 20 minutes

Avocado Grain Bowl. Photo / Supplied

1 bunch kale, stems discarded, torn into bite-sized pieces

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

finely grated zest and freshly squeezed juice of 2 lemons

4 spring onions, finely chopped

400g can chickpeas beans, drained

400g mixed cooked grains

120g feta, crumbled (or vegan equivalent)

1 avocado, halved, stoned and peeled

2 tbsp dukkah, plus extra to finish

1 courgette, grated

50g stoned green olives

pistachio nuts, coarsely chopped, to serve

TAHINI-CORIANDER DRESSING

30g fresh coriander, leaves and stalks

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

70ml extra virgin olive oil

60ml tahini

1 garlic clove, crushed

freshly squeezed juice of 1 lemon

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine the kale, olive oil and lemon juice and zest in a bowl, season and massage the kale with your fingers until it wilts. Add the spring onions, chickpeas and mixed grains and toss to combine.

For the dressing, whisk the ingredients together in a bowl, then thin with 2-3 tablespoons hot water to drizzling consistency and season to taste.

Divide the kale mixture between 2 serving bowls and scatter with the feta. Dip one half of the cut-side of the avocado in dukkah, place on top of the kale mixture and arrange the courgette and olives next to it.

Drizzle with the dressing to taste and serve scattered with pistachio nuts.





Roast Potato Salad

This is a hybrid salad and side and my favourite way to eat a salad. It’s mixed with roasted, fresh and well-dressed components. This is lovely just warm or at room temperature and can be made in advance. Perfect when cooking for a crowd.

Serves 4 / Prep time: approx. 20 minutes /

Cooking time: 30 mins at 200C fan

Roast Potato Salad. Photo / Supplied

500g small new potatoes, scrubbed, halved

2 tbsp olive oil

200g radishes, halved if large

150g mixed wild leaves, such as nasturtiums and watercress

20g fresh dill, roughly chopped (or to taste)

4 spring onions, thinly sliced into rounds

60g soft goat’s cheese, crumbled (optional)

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

WARM LEMON GARLIC DRESSING

30g butter, coarsely chopped

30ml extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan bake.

Toss the potatoes in the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and roast for 20 minutes. Add the radishes, mixing them through the potatoes and cook for a final 5 minutes until cooked through.

For the dressing, melt the butter and olive oil in a frying pan over a medium heat, then stir in the garlic and lemon zest.

Remove from the heat, whisk in the mustard and lemon juice, season to taste, then pour the dressing over the roasted potatoes and radishes.

Serve the salad warm, scattered with wild leaves, dill, spring onions and goat’s cheese, if using.





Buckwheat Tabbouleh with Beans & Grainy Lamb Meatballs

Using buckwheat in this mixed bean tabbouleh makes it a great gluten-free alternative. This can be a great sharing salad with the grainy lamb meatballs, or part of a larger sharing table with the addition of other elements. Roasting the garlic in the dressing makes it more mellow and delicious.

Serves 4 / Prep time: approx. 30 minutes /

Cooking time: 45 mins at 200C fan

Tabbouleh Salad. Photo / Supplied

BUCKWHEAT TABBOULEH

150g buckwheat, cooked and cooled

400g can butter beans

200g broad beans, skins removed

200g frozen peas, blanched and refreshed

100g mixed fine green beans, blanched and refreshed

30g toasted pumpkin seeds

1 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

1 bunch fresh mint, leaves picked and finely chopped

½ red onion, thinly sliced

30g pickled red chillies, chopped (optional)

2 tbsp toasted pine nuts

ROAST GARLIC DRESSING

1 bulb garlic

60ml extra virgin olive oil

finely grated zest and freshly squeezed juice of 2 lemons

1 tsp sumac

GRAINY LAMB MEATBALLS

75g bulgur, soaked overnight in water in the fridge

500g minced lamb

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tsp paprika

½ tsp ground cloves

½ tsp ground cinnamon

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

vegetable oil, for shallow-frying

TO SERVE

warmed pita breads

sumac, to sprinkle

Start by making the roast garlic dressing. Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan bake.

Wrap the garlic tightly in foil, place on a baking sheet and roast for 30-35 minutes until tender and caramelised. When cool enough to handle, squeeze the garlic from the skins into a bowl (discard the skins), whisk in the oil, lemon juice and zest, and sumac, season to taste and set aside.

To make the meatballs, add the bulgur, lamb, garlic, spices and a pinch each of salt and pepper to a food processor and pulse to combine well.

With slightly wet hands, shape the lamb mixture into golf ball-sized balls, then massage them a little to create elasticity, and shape into ovals.

Place on a tray and refrigerate until required.

Fry the meatballs in a frying pan for about 8-10 minutes (in 2 batches), turning occasionally, until golden and cooked through. Keep warm.

To make the tabbouleh, combine the buckwheat, beans, peas, green beans, pumpkin seeds and herbs in a bowl, drizzle with dressing, season to taste and toss to combine. Scatter the red onion, pickled chillies and pine nuts over the top.

Serve the tabbouleh with the meatballs and pita breads sprinkled with sumac on the side.





Sensational Salads, by Kathy Kordalis. Photo / Supplied

An edited extract from Sensational Salads, by Kathy Kordalis (Ryland Peters & Small, $44.99).