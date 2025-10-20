Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Life

Steve Braunias: Farewell to the unruly neighbour who tore through our street

Steve Braunias
Senior Writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The house of Psycho shook the whole damned street... He was an engine of unstable rage, his amp turned to 11. Photo / Getty Images

The house of Psycho shook the whole damned street... He was an engine of unstable rage, his amp turned to 11. Photo / Getty Images

Psycho has left the building. I write in the front room of my home in the desirable postcode of 1011 and look out over the fence to an empty house. Crown Removals came and took him away. Everyone expected it would be the cops. He was trouble, a rogue elephant

Save