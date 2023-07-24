Quotes of the week: ‘Every time I hit a pothole, I curse’

Labour’s David Parker claims National’s pot hole proposal will defund other transport initiatives, such as ones relating to safety on the road. Photo / Getty Images

“Was about to make fun of the Labour slogan but can’t remember what it is an hour after I first heard it, which is prob much worse.” – Political commentator Ben Thomas via Twitter

Labour’s new slogan “In It For You” was announced by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins last Monday for the 2023 election. It follows Jacinda Ardern-era Labour Party slogans of “Let’s Do This” in 2017 and “Let’s Keep Moving” in 2020.

”We have to be up-front and let you know that we’re not going to shy away from the problematic parts of [Barbie]. It will come from a place of respect, because I absolutely have respect for anyone that can make a toy [with] sustained popularity for 60-something years.” – Margot Robbie on the Barbie movie as reported by ABC

The Mattell doll has come to life in a live-action Barbie movie released in cinemas last Thursday. While the Barbie brand has received criticism for its lack of diversity and unrealistic body standards, many critics have hailed Greta Gerwig’s portrayal of the Barbie world as a feminist epic.

“The CEO of Disney said that what writers and actors are asking for is not realistic because they don’t have enough money to pay us. But he said this at a billionaire retreat, where he was hanging out with Mark Zuckerberg and David Zaslav, that they all flew to in their private jets … I don’t think that’s f…ing realistic.” – American comedian Adam Conover said on TikTok

Hollywood actors and writers in the AG-AFTRA union are on strike, fighting for contracts that prevent AI from replacing scriptwriters or using actors’ likenesses without having to hire or pay them. They are also striking for better pay, with one of the most significant issues being a lack of residual rates from streaming services.

“The boys have got so much pride in playing here… When you’re at home, there’s something special about this place.” – Warriors coach Andrew Webster on the team playing at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium

The Warriors claimed their biggest win ever over Sydney team Cronulla Sharks last Sunday, when they scored a 44-12 victory at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart in Auckland. Well-loved Warriors star Shaun Johnson also celebrated the birth of his second daughter and re-signed to the club for another season during the same week.

“We refuse to stand by as Fullers continues to hold our community hostage with over-priced fares and unreliable services.” – Letter from Waiheke community group Fairer Ferry Fares as reported by NZHerald

Fullers 360 announced a 19% price hike last week on some tickets for Waiheke island’s commercially operated ferry service, causing outrage among residents. Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne told 1News that the ticket price changes were “designed for use by the infrequent traveller and visitors” and that prices had not changed for residents and commuters.

“Every time I hit a pothole, I curse.” – Labour Transport Minister David Parker as reported by 1News

National has pledged to establish a half billion-dollar “pothole repair fund” if elected in October. Despite sharing his frustrations at the number of potholes around the country, Labour’s David Parker claims National’s proposal will defund other transport initiatives, such as ones relating to safety on the road.

“I’m not sure of the number of routes or the routes exactly but if you want a free ride, just ask the driver if they’re a union member.” – First Union organiser Hayley Courtney on the Auckland bus strikes as reported by The Spinoff

While union bus drivers are no longer abstaining from driving their bus routes as a form of protest, they are now reportedly switching off their ticket machines to offer free rides to bus users until July 22. The union is striking over Auckland bus drivers not being paid an effective rate of $30 per hour – a rate that has already been implemented in Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

“You could see it. We were creating chances, we were composed on the ball and defensively strong. I hope we got some Kiwis really excited about women’s football.” – Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson

The Football Ferns’ squad of 23 players kicked off the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday in a game against Norway in Eden Park. Wilkinson scored the winning goal for the New Zealand team, making it their first ever World Cup win. The 9th edition of the tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand over the coming few months.

“When you start recognising that you’re having fun, life can be delightful.” – French actress and singer Jane Birkin

Jane Birkin was born in London in 1946 but moved to her adopted home of France at age 20. There, she became an icon of French cinema and was best known known for inspiring the famous luxury handbag line Hermès Birkin. She died aged 76 on Sunday, July 15.

Parce qu’elle incarnait la liberté, qu’elle chantait les plus beaux mots de notre langue, Jane Birkin était une icône française.



Artiste complète, sa voix était aussi douce que ses engagements étaient ardents.



