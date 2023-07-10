Advertisement

Quotes of the week: ‘I, too, had to be convinced of the KFC’

2 mins to read
KFC was reportedly used to negotiate with the teenagers, who were given fast food after they surrendered. Photo / Getty Images

  • “Simeon Brown demanding answers about Kiri Allen while they’ve been hiding the Uffindell report. You can’t male this up.” - Maria Sherwood via Twitter.
MPs Simeon Brown and Chris Bishop during the National Party Annual Conference. Photo / Getty Images
  • “I, too, had to be convinced of the KFC. I actually said, ‘Can we not bring in roast chickens?’ But here’s the reality. It had been hours. We wanted it to be done safely.” - Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Tusha Penny, as reported by 1News.
"It had been hours. We wanted it to be done safely," said Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Tusha Penny. Photo / Getty Images
  • “In the suburbs, you really don’t want to get out of your car. People stare at you, the gangs will look at you in a very intimidating nature. If you get out, they start yelling at you, hissing at you.” - Newshub Europe correspondent Lisette Reymer.
Demonstrators run as French police officers use tear gas in Paris on July 2, 2023, five days after a 17-year-old man was killed by police in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. Photo / Getty Images
  • “We are not a serious country until there’s an express train from Auckland to Wellington.” - Emmy Rākete via Twitter.
The only current train running from Auckland to Wellington is the scenic Northern Explorer. Photo / Getty Images
  • “We feel it’s one step forward, five steps back. We have been in a constant state of response and recovery since January 10. We really do need a break.” - Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz as reported by Newshub’s AM.
Regions of the North Island are still recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle damage in February, not helped by multiple heavy rainfalls since. Photo / Getty Images
  • “The reason I set a ‘view limit’ is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I’m doing a good deed for the world here. Also, that’s another view you just used.” - Elon Musk via Twitter.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk introduced a "view limit" on the social media platform. Photo / Getty Images
  • “Everyone’s got a bit of a foot fetish, it’s a bit weird for me,” - NZ race car driver Shane van Gisbergen to NBC.
Shane Van Gisbergen celebrating in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220. Photo / Getty Images
