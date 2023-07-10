Quotes of the week: ‘I, too, had to be convinced of the KFC’

- “Simeon Brown demanding answers about Kiri Allen while they’ve been hiding the Uffindell report. You can’t male this up.” - Maria Sherwood via Twitter.
- “I, too, had to be convinced of the KFC. I actually said, ‘Can we not bring in roast chickens?’ But here’s the reality. It had been hours. We wanted it to be done safely.” - Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Tusha Penny, as reported by 1News.
- “In the suburbs, you really don’t want to get out of your car. People stare at you, the gangs will look at you in a very intimidating nature. If you get out, they start yelling at you, hissing at you.” - Newshub Europe correspondent Lisette Reymer.
- “We are not a serious country until there’s an express train from Auckland to Wellington.” - Emmy Rākete via Twitter.
- “We feel it’s one step forward, five steps back. We have been in a constant state of response and recovery since January 10. We really do need a break.” - Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz as reported by Newshub’s AM.
- “The reason I set a ‘view limit’ is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I’m doing a good deed for the world here. Also, that’s another view you just used.” - Elon Musk via Twitter.
- “Everyone’s got a bit of a foot fetish, it’s a bit weird for me,” - NZ race car driver Shane van Gisbergen to NBC.