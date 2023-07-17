Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Quotes of the week: ‘Sam Cane is not your role model, he’s a footy player’

2 mins to read
Sam Cane kicked a pitch invader after the All Blacks' win against Argentina. Photo / Getty Images

Sam Cane kicked a pitch invader after the All Blacks' win against Argentina. Photo / Getty Images

  • “Is this where I find the lamb sauce?” – Gordon Ramsay on Threads, Meta’s new social-media platform
Gordon Ramsay called back to the viral clip of him yelling in Hell's Kitchen for his Threads debut. Photo / Getty Images
Gordon Ramsay called back to the viral clip of him yelling in Hell's Kitchen for his Threads debut. Photo / Getty Images


  • “Stop clutching our pearls over it, Sam Cane is not your role model, he’s a footy player, he’s just played 80 minutes, he probably doesn’t know what planet he is on and someone in the corner of his eye has just run on the field.” - sports commentator Scotty Stevenson told TVNZ’s Breakfast
  • “I kept thinking, ‘goodness, I better make sure the iron is turned off’ every time I went out.” - Christchurch woman who won $33 million Lotto ticket
A Christchurch couple won one of the largest Lotto draws in recent history. Photo / Getty Images
A Christchurch couple won one of the largest Lotto draws in recent history. Photo / Getty Images


  • “Ever since Elon Musk swooped into Twitter and set about destroying it step by step from the inside, those of us most loyal to the bird app have been waiting for a suitable replacement.” – The Spinoff’s Stewart Sowman-Lund on Threads
Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter in October 2022 and was CEO until he stepped down in June 2023. Photo / Getty Images
Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter in October 2022 and was CEO until he stepped down in June 2023. Photo / Getty Images


  • “We are crying for our dawn raiders. We are still being dawn raided.” – Tongan community leader Pakilau Manase Lua
Then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made a formal apology in 2021 to Pacifika people affected by the dawn raids of the 1970s. Photo / Getty Images
Then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made a formal apology in 2021 to Pacifika people affected by the dawn raids of the 1970s. Photo / Getty Images


  • “I love to prove people wrong.” – Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee, who died on July 5
Singer Coco Lee was best known for voicing Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney's animated film and performing the theme song from the soundtrack of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”. Photo / Getty Images
Singer Coco Lee was best known for voicing Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney's animated film and performing the theme song from the soundtrack of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”. Photo / Getty Images


  • “[Young women] are confident going forward in their farming systems, so for me that’s a huge win.” – Young Farmer of the Year Emma Poole, as reported by 1News
The FMG Young Farmer of the Year Emma Poole is said to be "the flagship event for NZ Young Farmers and showcases the level of skill and knowledge of young people in the food and fibre sector." Photo / Supplied
The FMG Young Farmer of the Year Emma Poole is said to be "the flagship event for NZ Young Farmers and showcases the level of skill and knowledge of young people in the food and fibre sector." Photo / Supplied
  • “It is deeply disappointing Auckland’s bus users will have their morning travel disrupted by this industrial action at a time when the reliability of services and our passenger numbers have been improving.” – AT executive general manager of public transport Stacey van der Putten
Last week's four-day Auckland bus drivers’ strike affected more than 700 trips every day. Photo / Getty Images
Last week's four-day Auckland bus drivers’ strike affected more than 700 trips every day. Photo / Getty Images


  • “It saves me ringing talkback at night, so that’s a good thing.” – Ana Samways on her new Listener column, Digital Bonfire, as reported by RNZ’s Mediawatch


Ana Samways' jokes about the purpose of her new column with the New Zealand Listener, which RNZ Mediawatch calls similar to her old column Sideswipe. Photo / Supplied
Ana Samways' jokes about the purpose of her new column with the New Zealand Listener, which RNZ Mediawatch calls similar to her old column Sideswipe. Photo / Supplied

Latest from Listener