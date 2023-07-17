Quotes of the week: ‘Sam Cane is not your role model, he’s a footy player’

- “Is this where I find the lamb sauce?” – Gordon Ramsay on Threads, Meta’s new social-media platform
- “Stop clutching our pearls over it, Sam Cane is not your role model, he’s a footy player, he’s just played 80 minutes, he probably doesn’t know what planet he is on and someone in the corner of his eye has just run on the field.” - sports commentator Scotty Stevenson told TVNZ’s Breakfast
- “I kept thinking, ‘goodness, I better make sure the iron is turned off’ every time I went out.” - Christchurch woman who won $33 million Lotto ticket
- “Ever since Elon Musk swooped into Twitter and set about destroying it step by step from the inside, those of us most loyal to the bird app have been waiting for a suitable replacement.” – The Spinoff’s Stewart Sowman-Lund on Threads
- “We are crying for our dawn raiders. We are still being dawn raided.” – Tongan community leader Pakilau Manase Lua
- “I love to prove people wrong.” – Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee, who died on July 5
- “[Young women] are confident going forward in their farming systems, so for me that’s a huge win.” – Young Farmer of the Year Emma Poole, as reported by 1News
- “It is deeply disappointing Auckland’s bus users will have their morning travel disrupted by this industrial action at a time when the reliability of services and our passenger numbers have been improving.” – AT executive general manager of public transport Stacey van der Putten
- “It saves me ringing talkback at night, so that’s a good thing.” – Ana Samways on her new Listener column, Digital Bonfire, as reported by RNZ’s Mediawatch