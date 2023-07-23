Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Michele Hewitson: Christopher Luxon’s hilarious photo-op shows the ‘glamourous’ side of politics

By Michele Hewitson
6 mins to read
Christopher Luxon promises a pot hole repair fund. Photo / National Party Facebook

Christopher Luxon promises a pot hole repair fund. Photo / National Party Facebook

On Radio New Zealand’s website last week there was a picture of a geezer standing on a footpath in Auckland. He was looking into a pothole in a very serious sort of way. What had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener