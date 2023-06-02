Advertisement

Michele Hewitson: Why Nicola Willis has the worst job in politics right now

By Michele Hewitson
7 mins to read
Nicola Willis is working to make Christopher Luxon prime minister. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Nicola Willis puts the kibosh on mischievous suggestions that she and her party leader are anything but happy together.

That faint, far-off rumbling you can hear is Wellington’s rumour mill grinding away gleefully as

