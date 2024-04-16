Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Opinion: The cup runs dry - a lament for bona fide tea lovers

By DL Calder
4 mins to read
Try requesting tea at a cafe. You guessed it: a teabag. Dunk your own. That’ll be $4, please. Photo / Getty Images

Try requesting tea at a cafe. You guessed it: a teabag. Dunk your own. That’ll be $4, please. Photo / Getty Images

The drink that played a huge role in public health and contributed to victory in two world wars is under threat, and it’s well we remember that as Anzac Day approaches. I, for one, mourn

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener