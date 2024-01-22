SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life
Listener

Dogs are man’s best friend but what do they really think of us?

16 minutes to read
By Danyl McLachlan

She likes to look me in the eye as she urinates. Her eyes and the fur on her face are both black so her expression when she does this is unreadable. When she’s almost finished

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener