Listener

Dementia danger: Why a social anthropologist from Nelson wants to meet the world’s 533 primates before it’s too late

By Dionne Christian
New Zealand Listener·
12 mins to read

Dementia danger: Why a social anthropologist from Nelson wants to meet the world’s 533 primates before it’s too late
Dr Donna Swift wants to live happier, not just longer, so she's pursuing an adventurous quest which takes her off the beaten track to some of the most challenging environments on Earth. Photo / Supplied

Driven by a love of primates and the possible threat of dementia, 68-year-old Dr Donna Swift is racing time—and terrain—to see every primate species on Earth before her memory fades or her body gives out. In doing so, she’s raising awareness of the threats to our nearest relatives.

To visit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save