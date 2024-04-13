Advertisement
Want to stave off dementia? These foods may help

By Jennifer Bowden
5 mins to read
Cognitive decline starts early, so the sooner we stave off the damage through healthy eating and exercise, the better. Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: Cognitive decline starts early, so the sooner we stave off the damage through healthy eating and exercise, the better.

Question: I’m in my 40s and have many older relatives who have dealt

Latest from The Listener