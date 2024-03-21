Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

Light exercise, big impact: How even simple workouts are boosting heart health for older women

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
The lack of high-quality female-specific research means that women train in a similar way to men, despite their physical differences. Photo / Getty Images

The lack of high-quality female-specific research means that women train in a similar way to men, despite their physical differences. Photo / Getty Images

Older women who are physically active have better heart health than those who are sedentary. This was the finding of a recent study from the University of Buffalo that used fitness trackers on a diverse

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener