Time to renew your sight? A surgeon busts myths around cataract treatment and eye health

By Mark Broatch
4 mins to read
Medical student and patient coordinator Sunny Li and surgeon James McKelvie. Photo / Ken Downie

From the archives: Surgeon James McKelvie is a cornea and anterior segment specialist who’s done thousands of cataract operations. Here, he busts the common concerns and myths around cataract treatment and provides some top tips

