Regular yoghurt or Greek yoghurt? Here’s the difference

Yoghurt is a dietary staple and cultural tradition across the globe, but what makes Greek yoghurt Greek? Photo / Getty Images

Question:

Does Greek yoghurt have different ingredients or methods of production compared with regular yoghurt? And does it have any extra health benefits?

Answer:

Yoghurt has ancient origins, woven into the diets of civilisations such as Ancient Greece, Mesopotamia and Central Asia. It was reportedly first created through the spontaneous fermentation of milk stored in animal-skin containers, producing a creamy texture and a distinctive tangy flavour.

Yoghurt has since become a dietary staple and cultural tradition across the globe – used in breakfasts, smoothies and baking. But what exactly makes Greek yoghurt “Greek”?

Traditional Greek yoghurt contains the same basic ingredients as regular yoghurt: cow’s milk and lactic acid-producing bacteria. The difference lies in the method. Greek yoghurt is simply yoghurt that has been strained to remove much of its whey, producing a thicker, creamier texture.

That straining process removes water and lactose, concentrating protein and giving Greek yoghurt its signature richness, slightly acidic taste and notable nutritional benefits. Indeed, the extra protein in Greek yoghurt is one reason it has become so popular. A 100g serving can have 5-10g of protein depending on the brand – more than the 4g typically found in regular yoghurt. Protein helps with satiety and can contribute to muscle maintenance and repair. That means Greek yoghurt can make a more substantial snack or meal component, as it keeps you feeling fuller for longer.

And like all yoghurts, Greek yoghurt is nutrient-dense; it provides calcium, phosphorus, potassium and vitamins, along with its high-quality source of protein – cow’s milk – with all nine essential amino acids. This is why the Ministry of Health recommends two or more servings of milk or milk products a day, which can be a small pottle of yoghurt, a glass of milk or two slices of cheese.

Like all yoghurts, the Greek variety also contains live bacteria, though it’s important to differentiate between starter cultures and probiotics. Starter cultures, such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, are responsible for fermenting the milk and curdling it into yoghurt. These cultures have verified health claims in New Zealand: if present at 108 colony-forming units (CFUs) per gram, they can improve lactose digestion, making the yoghurt easier to tolerate for those sensitive to lactose.

Probiotics, on the other hand, are specific strains of bacteria added for potential health benefits beyond fermentation. Although some yoghurts include probiotics, the evidence for consistent benefits is mixed. Studies show individual gut microbiomes vary greatly, so a strain that helps one person may bring little or no benefit to another.

In addition, many commercial products contain much lower doses of probiotics than those tested in clinical trials.

Another advantage of Greek yoghurt is its reduced sugar content compared with flavoured and sweetened regular yoghurts. Because Greek yoghurt has a richer flavour, it is easily enjoyed without the need for added flavourings and sweeteners.

The World Health Organisation recommends keeping free (added) sugars to under 10% of daily energy intake, ideally under 5% to reduce the risk of dental caries and diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The lactose in yoghurt is not an added sugar; however, flavourings and sweeteners such as honey, syrups and fruit purees do contain added sugars.

So, is plain Greek yoghurt healthier than regular yoghurt? The straining process concentrates protein and reduces lactose, making it a satiating, nutrient-dense choice. It still contains the live cultures that can aid lactose digestion, and can fit into a balanced diet alongside a variety of other foods.

It is not a magical superfood, though some Greek yoghurts contain probiotics at levels that can help with lactose digestion and others may have specific probiotics added by the manufacturer. But as with any yoghurt, it’s best to check labels for added sugars or unnecessary flavourings.

