Listener
Nutrition myth busters: Can a snack boost your memory or stop dementia in its tracks?

Jennifer Bowden
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Social media is awash with lists of brain superfoods, like walnuts, that it’s claimed will prevent cognitive decline and boost IQ. Photo / Getty Images

“Eat walnuts – they look like little brains!” It’s the sort of nutrition advice you’ll find floating around the internet, nestled somewhere between kale smoothies and promises that blueberries will make you a genius. But is there really such a thing as “brain food”? Can a snack boost

