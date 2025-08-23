Advertisement
Listener

Taking thyroxine? Wait before you pour that milk

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Among many nutrients that can reduce absorption of meds, calcium in dairy is an issue for those who need a daily thyroid hormone boost. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

I have no thyroid gland left after a complete thyroidectomy, so I take thyroxine daily. Do I need to limit my dairy intake after my daily dose because it interferes with absorption?

Answer:

We often think of food and medicine as entirely separate realms – one fuels

