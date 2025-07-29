Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Are free-range eggs really better for you?

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Do organic or free-range eggs contain less cholesterol than other eggs? Photo / Getty Images

Do organic or free-range eggs contain less cholesterol than other eggs? Photo / Getty Images

Question:

We buy free-range eggs and want to know if certain types of egg have less cholesterol than others. For example, would organic free-range chickens be fed less fatty foods? I understand all free-range chickens are fed some form of commercial feed, which can include animal by-products.

Answer:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save