Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Health

I’m in my late 50s and haven’t hit menopause - what’s going on?

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
Every woman’s reproductive system is different, and there is no predicting the course of the menopause transition. Photo / Getty Images

Every woman’s reproductive system is different, and there is no predicting the course of the menopause transition. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

As well as Nicky Pellegrino’s health columns in print and online, listener.co.nz subscribers can read more from Nicky with bonus health content every fortnight.

Menopause has been having a moment. Books, podcasts,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener