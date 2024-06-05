Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Health

How your friends and family make you live longer

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
Longevity is about medical and physical health, as well as mental characteristics. Photo / Getty Images

Longevity is about medical and physical health, as well as mental characteristics. Photo / Getty Images

Psychology: I tell my students to remember that every line of their data is a person. An actual person with a life outside the tiny slice they dedicated to telling us about. I have always

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener