Health

Hemma Vara: Should the Government remove “abhorrent tax” from sunscreen?

By Hemma Vara
6 mins to read
Could eliminating GST on sunscreen make it more affordable, and, in turn, more widely used?

If you or your loved ones have been affected by melanoma or any other type of skin cancer, you might like to give some thought to signing a petition that’s doing the rounds.

Remove the has been started by high-end local beauty brand Raaie, which wants 50,000 signatures on the petition before presenting it to the government. Raaie calls the GST on sun protection products “New Zealand’s most cancerous tax”.

