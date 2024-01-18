Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

How purchasing fragrance is now an “emotional” decision

By Hemma Vara
7 mins to read
Beyond anecdotal experiences, fragrance and wellness brands are exploring the link between scent and cognitive function, crafting “functional fragrances” with formulations they say are designed to positively influence the wearer’s mood and wellbeing. Photo / Getty Images

Beyond anecdotal experiences, fragrance and wellness brands are exploring the link between scent and cognitive function, crafting “functional fragrances” with formulations they say are designed to positively influence the wearer’s mood and wellbeing. Photo / Getty Images

We all have a personal and unique relationship with scents and smells that evolves and deepens over time.

I still remember sneaking into my mother’s bedroom as a girl to spritz the ornate perfume bottles

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener