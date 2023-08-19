Home / The Listener
Listener

Defying age: The new treatments already on the way

16 minutes to read
Nicky Pellegrino
By , Nicky Pellegrino

Treatments to extend a healthy lifespan are already being trialled, according to a respected biologist with an Oxford PhD. By Nicky Pellegrino.

This story was first published in February 2021.

The quest for eternal youth

