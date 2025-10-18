Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Health

Do your baked seed crackers lose nutrients? What science says about the heat

Jennifer Bowden
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Nuts and seeds can contain a potential carcinogen if roasted at high temperatures for long periods. Photo / Getty Images

Nuts and seeds can contain a potential carcinogen if roasted at high temperatures for long periods. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

I bake seeded crackers using chia, pumpkin, flax, sesame and sunflower seeds. Does baking them for 50 minutes at about 180°C cause a loss of the seeds’ goodness?

Answer:

Nuts and seeds are small but mighty: nutritional powerhouses packed with fibre, protein, healthy fats and minerals. Eating

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save