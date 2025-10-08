Advertisement
Your teabag could release billions of microplastics—here’s how to avoid them

Jennifer Bowden
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

A Canadian study showed just one teabag released about 11.6 billion microplastic and 3.1 billion nanoplastic particles into a single cup. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

I’m worried about the amount of minute plastics in my cup of tea every time I use a teabag. I’ve written to various manufacturers and only one says its bags are plastic free. Can you comment please?

Answer:

You’re right to be curious about what’s steeping in

