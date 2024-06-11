Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Health

Could period blood be used as a screening tool? NZ researcher thinks so

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
Menstrual fluid isn't just blood, but contains Image/ Getty Images

Menstrual fluid isn't just blood, but contains Image/ Getty Images

Menstrual fluid is not something most women would consider valuable but a groundbreaking study by Massey University’s Claire Badenhorst may be set to change that.

With the help of products supplied by New Zealand company

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener