Could period blood be used as a screening tool? NZ researcher thinks so

Menstrual fluid is not something most women would consider valuable but a groundbreaking study by Massey University’s Claire Badenhorst may be set to change that.

With the help of products supplied by New Zealand company Hello Period, she is collecting samples of menstrual fluid from 150 women and investigating whether it has potential as a health screening tool. “Menstrual fluid isn’t just blood, although if you’re looking at a tampon or pad, that’s all you see,” says Badenhorst. “It also contains cells from the reproductive tract, as well as mucus from endometrial and cervical secretions. So it’s a resource with many different components. And if it’s a marker of health, wouldn’t it make sense to use it?”

Badenhorst is a sport and exercise scientist with a particular interest in how women’s health affects performance. For this research, she is asking menstruating women to visit the university’s north Auckland campus. There, they are given a Hello Cup or Hello Disc and asked to supply a sample.

These newer-generation period products have made collecting menstrual fluid far easier. Badenhorst is aware of other research projects using dried samples from pads or fluid extracted from tampons, but globally, there seems to be no one else working with a sample of the whole product.

To begin with, colleagues helped out by providing samples of fluid for the pilot tests and Badenhorst drew up a roster of who expected to be menstruating when. Even so, flexibility has been required.

“I can’t just schedule a woman to come in and give a sample,” she says. “I have to wait for her to notify me when her period starts. If that happens on a Saturday it might be finished by Monday, so then we have to wait for another cycle.”

With this initial study, a traditional venous blood sample is being taken alongside the menstrual fluid, and the two are examined for markers of metabolic health to see how they compare. Testing has to take place on site, as no commercial labs would accept menstrual fluid. As well as HbA1c, a marker of blood sugar, they are looking at a lipid panel of HDL cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, along with C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation.

Claire Badenhorst: "If it's a marker of health, wouldn't it make sense to use it?" Photo / supplied

Badenhorst is already starting to see some promising results. Levels of HbA1c have been consistent across venous blood and menstrual fluid samples. Markers of cholesterol have had some variability and more data is needed to form an accurate picture.

The aim is to set up a menstrual blood bank with samples so the fluid and cells can be used for future research. Badenhorst believes there is the potential to create a non-invasive screening tool for reproductive health conditions, such as endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome. Menstrual fluid may also provide a way to track health markers or hormonal changes without needing to get a blood test.

“Taking a menstrual fluid sample is completely non-invasive,” says Badenhorst. “There’s no need to stick in a needle or insert something into your cervix. Menstrual fluid flows out naturally and women are used to that process and comfortable with it. So, it’s a health screening that is completely driven by the individual herself, which is very empowering.”

Badenhorst is still seeking participants. They will need to be able to visit the university’s Albany campus while menstruating to give a sample. But from there, it is a straightforward process and not unlike giving a urine sample.

“The comment we have had from a lot of women is how easy it is,” she says.

Menstrual fluid has always had an ick factor and traditionally commercials for tampons and pads were required to use blue fluid or water to demonstrate absorbency. Newer period products such as cups and discs are helping to change that and provide new opportunities for researchers, says Badenhorst.

“Women have a better understanding of what their normal flow is. That becomes really important for reproductive disorders where one of the symptoms is a change of uterine bleeding. You can’t always gauge that from a tampon or pad.”

To take part in the research looking at measuring health markers in menstrual fluid/blood, go to https://massey.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_e9iqlN1MRL0LzbU



