Body of misery: Learning to live with chronic pain

By: Alice Taylor and Ruth Brown

How much does pain cost? By my reckoning, thousands of dollars on specialist and GP visits, hundreds of hours of missed schooling and sports days, hundreds of dollars on vitamins and supplements that the internet

Stuck signal

