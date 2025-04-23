Advertisement
War is hell and Warfare is a helluva good account of it

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

Boys to men: Up-and-comers Will Poulter, Michael Gandolfini and Joseph Quinn acquit themselves wonderfully. Photo / Supplied

Warfare, directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, is in cinemas now.

Rating out of five: ★★★★★

This taut, gripping Iraq War action film is utterly terrifying – all the more for being so authentically real.

US Navy SEAL veteran-turned-movie consultant Ray Mendoza wrote and co-directed his script with British

