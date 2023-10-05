Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

TV preview: Frasier rebooted - but where’s Niles?

Russell Baillie
By
4 mins to read
Kelsey Grammer: something of a specialist in playing blowhards. Photo / Supplied

Kelsey Grammer: something of a specialist in playing blowhards. Photo / Supplied

It’s easy to groan – or roll your eyes in a Niles Crane-like way – about the new series of Frasier being yet another spin-off, or a case of streamers desperate to hook viewers pining

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener