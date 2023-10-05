Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

TV preview: Jay Blades - Learning to Read at 51

Russell Brown
By
3 mins to read
Jay Blades. Photo / Supplied

Jay Blades. Photo / Supplied

In the opening scene of Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51, the much-loved The Repair Shop host is holding a letter of congratulation on his MBE. “Can you read that?” asks his fiancée. “Yeah,”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener