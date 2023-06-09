Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Homebound 3.0: How parental match-making efforts inspired a new local sitcom

By Russell Brown
3 mins to read
Faking it: Sam Wang and Michelle Ang in Homebound 3.0. Photo / Supplied

Faking it: Sam Wang and Michelle Ang in Homebound 3.0. Photo / Supplied

Things could be going better for Henry Li. He’s 30, still living with his parents and trying to rekindle a sci-fi writing career that’s been dead since his girlfriend and collaborator left him. His parents

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener