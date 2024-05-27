Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

True story of papal power will leave viewers reeling

By Sara Watt
2 mins to read
Enea Sala plays young Edgardo, who is kidnapped from his Jewish home and indoctrinated into the Catholic faith. Photo / supplied

Film review: It’s horrifying enough to imagine losing your child; having them stolen from you, and knowing exactly who has them and where they are held. To be up against the most powerful force in

