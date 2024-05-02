Silence is golden in five-star dog and robot gem

Robot Dreams' 2D animation is a million pixels from Pixar or Disney but as it winds the clock back to a simpler era, it becomes enchanting and absolutely adorable. Photo / supplied

This Oscar-nominated animated feature is the wordless story of Dog, who lives in 1980s New York City populated entirely by cartoon animals. He spends his evenings alone in his tiny East Village apartment, playing on his Atari 2600 videogame console.

One night, while channel-surfing some classic 80s TV shows, Dog sees a compelling advert. He orders an Amica2000 robot, and once his new pal is delivered and assembled, the pair start enjoying a new life together in the Big Apple, until a sad turn of events tears them apart.

Spanish film-maker Pablo Berger made 2012′s Blancanieves, a gorgeous take on Snow White that transplanted the fairy tale to 1920s Andalusia and created a far fresher version of the classic than anything Hollywood had done. That live-action, silent, black-and-white film had characters conveying their innermost thoughts through facial expression.

Impressively, Robot Dreams employs similar restrictions (there is no speech and very little soundtrack) but still manages to anthropomorphise the two-dimensional animated figures into heartfelt, affecting characters.

The story is completely accessible for children of any age and may teach a few tacit lessons about loyalty and perseverance. Adult viewers will also be charmed by Dog and Robot, as well as the myriad movie references and cleverly drawn details, like the Indian elephant cab driver, the multitasking octopus working reception and the jiving, sidewalk hip-hop crews.

The 2D animation is a million pixels from Pixar or Disney, but as it winds the clock back to a simpler era, Robot Dreams becomes enchanting and absolutely adorable.

Robot Dreams directed by Pablo Berger is in cinemas now.



