Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black is a deeply affecting, forgiving tribute

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Toxic co-dependence: Marisa Abela and Jack O'Connell as Amy Winehouse and Blake-Fielder-Civil in Back to Black. Photo / supplied

Toxic co-dependence: Marisa Abela and Jack O'Connell as Amy Winehouse and Blake-Fielder-Civil in Back to Black. Photo / supplied

Back to Black is an engrossing and deeply affecting biopic of the late singer Amy Winehouse. She died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, aged just 27, having become tabloid fodder due to addiction issues and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener