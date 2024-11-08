Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright film reunion should elicit excitement. Instead it’s saccharine, jarring and awful

By Sarah Watt
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are impeded by prosaic dialogue and a static camera. Photo / Supplied

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are impeded by prosaic dialogue and a static camera. Photo / Supplied

Film review: A 30-year reunion of director Robert Zemeckis and his Forest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright should elicit excitement, even if you’re just in it for the nostalgia. But while Forrest ran across America, Here stays resolutely in one place somewhere on the Atlantic seaboard, with the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener