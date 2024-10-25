Advertisement
Sex, drugs and unapologetically political: The entertaining tale of of an anarchic Irish hip-hop group

By Sarah Watt
New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read
Kneecap call themselves “post-Good Friday Agreement bad boys”. Photo: Supplied.

Film review: Kneecap is an exhilarating, somewhat fictionalised biopic of the real-life Irish rap group which has been breaking ground and taboos in recent years. It’s a hilarious, ecstatic battle cry for the importance of indigenous language, told in Trainspotting-esque, impenetrable dialogue and a righteous two fingers to the establishment.

